Slater Moore is a professional photographer, and drone pilot currently based in Monterey, California. Slater is especially obsessed with photographing Whales. He has more than 115K followers on Instagram.

My passion is geared towards marine life and capturing images and video to pull people closer to the wild world. I’ve been photographing on the ocean since 2012, and have been working on fishing and whale watching boats as a deckhand and even captain for several years prior.

