Maia Flore is a talented 29-year-old photographer and artist currently based in Paris, France. Maia received her degree from the Ecole des Gobelins in 2010. Her approach fits into a research of coincidences between reality and her imagination. Her world is a complete fabrication in form of touching and enchanting narrations, even surrealistic.

“Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night,” Edgar Allan Poe. This is how these girls, carried away in the air by objects, let themselves travel through boundless landscapes. Flying towards dreamed lands, making real a complete attraction between the character, his ideal universe and the world they live in: that is where these girls lead us. Their contorted movements are merging with the shape of the one revealing their passion. Mix of an imaginary realism and childhood memories, these beings in levitation invite us to dream, limitlessly.

Maia Flore’s whimsical series “Sleep Elevations” was made in Sweden and inspired by memories of artist’s childhood.

