Finalists From The Smithsonian Magazine’s 2017 Photo Contest

The Smithsonian Photo Contest 2017 has announced the finalists of its 15th edition. This year they received more than 48,000 submissions from photographers in 155 countries and territories across six categories: Natural World, The American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images, and Mobile.

Smithsonian will announce the the winner of the Grand Prize on Tuesday, March 27, and he/she will receive 2.500$; as well as open up their 16th Annual Photo Contest.

More info: Smithsonian Magazine’s 2017 Photo Contest