The jury of the 14th international Smithsonian Photo Contest just released the 70 finalists, selected from more than 46,000 entries sent in from 168 countries. They get roughly 46,000 submissions from photographers in 168 countries and territories, and their subjects are just as varied. This year Smithsonian selected finalists in 7 categories: Natural World, The American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images, Mobile, and Sustainable Travel. The winners will be named during the award ceremony on March 28.

More info: website