Ken Hermann is a talented photographer and art director currently based in Copenhagen, Denmark. His images are pathways, connecting us to micro worlds and challenging us to rethink ideas of photographic representation. Ken doesn’t worry about trends, staying true to his point of view as an image-maker. It’s exciting to see a young photographer with such a strong singular vision and approach.

Enjoy also his “Bökh: Wrestlers of Inner Mongolia” series.

