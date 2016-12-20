21 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Nick Sellek is a talented photographer, visual and digital artist currently lives and works in East London, UK. Nick received his Fine Art Degree from Middlesex University in 2003. Nick focuses on architecture, structure, landscape and cityscape photography.

This series of photographic animated gifs are a cross over with another of Nick’s projects called ‘Window.’. They were created for the front of Christmas advent calendars with windows, roofs and facades cut and creased to open up to reveal interiors and festive happenings. These displayed here are however just two dimensional, but with slightly animated snow storms. The photographs were taken in New York, London, Brighton & Oxford.

