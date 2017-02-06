Kristin Addis is a talented 30-year-old self-taught photographer, blogger and solo traveler from Chino Hills, Southern California who has been adventuring around the globe nonstop since September 2012. She was a successful investment banker before she left her job to travel the world. “I never had a trust fund, and never thought of myself as particularly brave, but here I am, four years later, still traveling the globe,” she says.

I was the kid who used to play Civilization and the Amazon Trail video games. I was the one who spent hours searching the weather and capital cities of far-off places around the world, just to imagine how it would feel to be there. I used to write imaginative stories and paint all the time. I was a dreamer.

Kristin Addis documents her journey through her blog, Be My Travel Muse, and shares the expertise she’s gathered on instagram. Addis also recently published a book, Conquering Mountains: A Guide To Solo Female Travel.

Travel is my muse and my photos are my souvenirs. I am every bit an amateur of the art of photography, but consider myself an artist since birth – my main mediums are a keyboard (for writing) and oil paints.

Dana Point, California

Driggs, Idaho

Kananaskis

Kylemore Abbey

Lanai, Hi

Maui Island Hawaii

Sligo, Ireland

South Africa

Sun Valley, Idaho

