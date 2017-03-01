The 2017 Sony World Photography Awards, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, has released the shortlisted images for the 2017 competition. This year saw a record number of participating photographers with 227,596 images entered across the awards’ Professional, Open and Youth competitions. 183 countries were represented in the submissions, 49 of which are represented on the shortlist, with photographers from a further 11 countries reaching the commended list.
Overall winners will be revealed April 20 whereafter they will be exhibited with shortlisted and commended entries at Somerset House in London.
“NI UNA MENOS” by Italian photographer Karl Mancini in the Current Affairs & News category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“EXIST” by Serbian photographer Jelena Janković in the Street Photography (open) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Overlap – Freeway” by Chinese photographer Dongni in the Architecture (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Pumping iron in Russia” by Russian photographer Eduard Kornienko in the Sport (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“10 Quarrie’s men” by Egyptian photographer Nader Saadallah in the Daily Life (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Diamond-Dust” by Japanese photographer Masayasu Sakuma in the Nature (оpen) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Submerged field” by Colambian photographer Camilo Diaz in the Motion (оpen) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Harbin” by British photographer Kurt Tong in the Landscape (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Inhabitants of the Empty” by Armenian photographer Yulia Grigoryants in the Daily Life (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Light. Shadows. Perfect woman” by Russian photographer George Mayer in the Portraiture (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Silver Beach Hotel” by Romanian photographer Adi Bulboacă in the Architecture (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Oceti Sakowin” by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken in the Contemporary Issues (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“The muse” by Russian photographer Tanya Chinareva in the Beauty (youth) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Ahwaz overtaken by dust” by Iranian photographer Danial Khodaie in the Contemporary Issues (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Nasiba” by Saudi photographer Tasneem Alsultan in the Contemporary Issues (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“The last step” by Russian photographer Sergey Dibtsev in the Enhanced (open) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Shaolin Kungfu” by Chinese photographer Luo Pin Xi in the Sport (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“War and migration” by Turkish photographer Paşa İmrek in the Current Affairs & News (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Himalayan Odyssey” by Indian photographer Jayanta Roy in the Landscape (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Metropolis” by Thai photographer Tavepong Pratoomwong in the Street Photography (open) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Jacks at Cabo Pulmo” by Mexican photographer Christian Vizl in the Natural World (professional) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Bride’s embrace” by Polish photographer Michał Płachta in the Culture (open) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Present and past” by Cuban photographer Anisleidy Martínez Fonseca in the Portraits (open) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Far from gravity” by Romanian photographer Alex Andriesi in the Enhanced (open) category of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.