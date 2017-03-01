The 2017 Sony World Photography Awards, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, has released the shortlisted images for the 2017 competition. This year saw a record number of participating photographers with 227,596 images entered across the awards’ Professional, Open and Youth competitions. 183 countries were represented in the submissions, 49 of which are represented on the shortlist, with photographers from a further 11 countries reaching the commended list.

Overall winners will be revealed April 20 whereafter they will be exhibited with shortlisted and commended entries at Somerset House in London.