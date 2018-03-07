Photogrist community Create a post
The Sony World Photography Awards 2018 Shortlist Revealed

The Sony World Photography Awards recently announced the shortlisted stunning winners from across all categories for its 2018 competition. The competition received a record number of entries this year, with photographers from over 200 countries and territories entering nearly 320,000 images, a 40 per cent increase on 2017. The awards cover four separate competitions – Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus – which are themselves categorised into areas such as Architecture, Contemporary Issues, Landscape, Portraiture, and Travel.

The shortlisted photographers are now competing for category titles as well as the Photographer of the Year, with a $25,000 award in the professional category and a $5,000 award in the open. Category winners will receive gear from the contest sponsor, Sony, while in the student focus contest, the winner will garner imaging equipment for their school. Overall winners are scheduled to be announced on April 19.

Yilan Song
Witold Ziomek
Wiebke Haas
Wenjie Qiao
Varun Thota
Tom Way
Tina Signesdottir Hult
Riyas Muhammed
Raed Ammari
Pedro Fernandez Aguado
Paul DHaese
Nigel Hodson
Manish Mamtani
Kyoko Takemura
Jin Xu
James Monnington
Isabelle Bacher
Huibo Hou
Emma Spencer
Corey Arnold
Carlos DeLaRosa
Anshul Mehrotra
Anastasia Vasylenko
Alejandro Marquez Perez
Adam Pretty
Adam Pintar
More info: The Sony World Photography Awards 2018

