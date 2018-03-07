The Sony World Photography Awards 2018 Shortlist Revealed

The Sony World Photography Awards recently announced the shortlisted stunning winners from across all categories for its 2018 competition. The competition received a record number of entries this year, with photographers from over 200 countries and territories entering nearly 320,000 images, a 40 per cent increase on 2017. The awards cover four separate competitions – Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus – which are themselves categorised into areas such as Architecture, Contemporary Issues, Landscape, Portraiture, and Travel.

The shortlisted photographers are now competing for category titles as well as the Photographer of the Year, with a $25,000 award in the professional category and a $5,000 award in the open. Category winners will receive gear from the contest sponsor, Sony, while in the student focus contest, the winner will garner imaging equipment for their school. Overall winners are scheduled to be announced on April 19.

More info: The Sony World Photography Awards 2018