Gorgeous street style portraits by Tristan Zhou (previously featured), a gifted photographer, and videographer who was born in Tokyo, Japan and currently lives and works in Seattle, WA, USA. Tristan shoots a lot of travel, urban, architecture, and portrait photography. He has over 18,800 followers on Instagram and counting.

After graduating from SFAI in 2015, I worked as a creative director for a video production studio in San Francisco. I moved to Seattle at the end of 2016 and started working freelance.

More info: Instagram / Website