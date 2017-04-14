Zack Seckler is a 37-year-old fine art photographer who was born in Boston and currently lives and works in the suburbs of New York City. For his latest series “Aerial South Africa”, Zack took to the skies 2,000 miles above South Africa for seven days in a two-seater sport plane.

From elevations between 50 and 500 ft the landscape hovers on the line between things looking very real and recognisable and being more abstract. That’s what really draws me in — the line between reality and abstraction.

