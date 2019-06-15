Cinematic street shots by Sara Hylton, a talented Canadian freelance photographer who currently based between Brooklyn, New York, and Mumbai, India. She received her degree from the International Center of Photography and Kings College London. Sara focuses on gender, human rights, and environmental photography. She has more than 91.1K followers on Instagram.

I’ve been traveling on a lot of trains, planes, and automobiles lately, experiencing extreme temperature and elevation fluctuations. And meanwhile also attempting to offset my carbon footprint (this is a real consideration!). It’s amazing to observe how the mind travels as much as the body. Staying grounded throughout changing landscapes, weather, timezones, and physical spaces is something I’m constantly striving for – we are always our own ground, wherever our physical bodies might be.

