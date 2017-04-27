Aaron J. Groen is a talented photographer, filmmaker and artist who was born and raised in South Dakota and spent his entire life exploring the beauty and wonder of the midwest. Traveling the back roads and gravels where most people do not travel. Constantly in search of that next spot to shoot that perfect moment in time. Aaron focuses on landscaping and astrophotography. He loves South Dakota’s amazing night skies and things that seem to be left behind by mankind. Groen uses Panasonic Lumix, Galaxy Note 5, Canon EOS 6D and Canon EOS 60D cameras.

More info: instagram / facebook / website