Creative travel landscapes by Joshua Foo, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, drone pilot and adventurer currently based in Sidney, Australia. Joshua focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots outstanding lifestyle and drone photography. In April 2017, Foo decided to take a short trip to South East Asia to do some photography which has taken him away from Australia for a good 9 months now. Joshua uses DJI Mavic Pro drone. He has over 22,000 followers on Instagram and counting.





More info: instagram