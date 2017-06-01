Fiona Pardington is a fine art photographer and contemporary artist from New Zealand. Fiona was born in Auckland, she is of Maori and Scottish descent. Pardington received her Masters of Fine Arts in Photography from the University of Auckland, School of Fine Arts (Elam) in 1984. Fiona has worked as a lecturer, tutor, assessor and moderator on many photography, design and fine arts programmes at New Zealand universities and polytechnics. Equipped with a virtuosity in the formal techniques of analogue as well as digital photography, Fiona Pardington deftly crafts her own catalogue of still-life portraiture.

