Florian Schulz is a superb talented nature and wildlife photographer, filmmaker and TED speaker based in Wilhelmsdorf, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. Florian studied Biology at University of Heidelberg. His photographs have been published in magazines such as National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, and GEO, and he has won numerous awards for his photography, including ‘Environmental Photographer of the Year’. But these prizes have never been his motivation.

Nature filmmaking is my passion and my profession. I search for strong and unique images to create powerful stories that reaches people at a personal level. I want to provoke emotions that leads the viewer into taking action to protect our planet.

Florian Schulz has dedicated his life to documenting the natural faces of our planet. Aiming his cameras at Earth’s last wilderness areas has led him to the farthest reaches of the globe. Using his talent for visual storytelling he hopes to inspire action to preserve Earth’s wild virtue. He is constantly striving to meet the next challenge, to embark upon the next adventure. Ultimately seeking to transport his viewers into nature, acting as an ambassador for the natural world.

