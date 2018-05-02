Fantastic mood of New York by Skander Khlif, talented photographer, engineer and artist who was born and raised in Tunis, and currently lives and works in Munich, Germany. Skander focuses on architecture and street photography. For his latest project “Spiritography Of New York City”, Khlif wanted to document his visit to America’s colourful capital.

NYC is without doubt the most interesting place on earth. Iconic photographers like Elliott Erwitt, William Klein, Garry Winogrand and others spent a lifetime transforming wonderful moments into iconic images. Images which told the world about each area and era of the mega city. Images which inspired us, made us discover the magic of the streets, the fascination about the human being and the alchemy of the happening. Waking up every single morning taking a lens and vagabonding the charismatic avenues and streets of Manhattan is an unfulfilled dream but I was fortunate enough to experience lately a 5 days trailer from my hypothetical dream life.

