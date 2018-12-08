Stunning Action Sports Photography by Jan Kasl
Striking sport and extreme shots by Jan Kasl, a talented 29-years old photographer, and artist based in Prague, Czech Republic. Jan focuses mainly on sports photography. He also shoots a lot of adventure, extreme, and commercial photography.
My passion for action sports connected with photography has brought me into the world of professional athletes, breathtaking performances, inspiring people and amazing places all around the planet.
More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website