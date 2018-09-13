Stunning drone shots by Pie Aerts (previously featured), a gifted photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot who was born in a little Dutch border town right between Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands and currently lives and works in Amsterdam. Pie focuses mainly on landscaping and travel photography. He has over 120,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I love road trips, the universe, sunlight and the 70s, but above all else, telling stories. When I’m not on the road, you most likely find me in Amsterdam, living life together with Jessica. One of the coolest things about taking photo’s is that it puts you in a mental state of searching for beauty.

