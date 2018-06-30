Stian Klo is a multi-talented photographer, drone pilot, adventurer, and co-founder of Lofoten Tours from Harstad, Northern Norway, where he was born in 1980. Stian focuses on landscaping and drone photography. He shoots amazing arctic landscape photography. Klo’s work has been featured in National Geographic, Outdoor Photographer Magazine, Landscape Photography Magazine and N-Photo. He shoots with Nikon and a variety of prime glass such as 14-24mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/2.8 VRII, 85mm f/1.4G – all coupled with various ND and soft grad filters, as well as polarizers.

Stian Klo has over 272,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website