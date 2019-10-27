Spectacular still life shots by Neal Grundy, a gifted photographer, and artist currently based in London, United Kingdom. Neal specializes in product and freeze motion photography.

At first glance, the viewer may believe he is seeing a solid sculpture. In reality, the image captures a fabric form in ‘mid-flight’. The sculpture exists for a split second in time; once photographed, it is otherwise lost forever, never to be re-created.

More info: Instagram / Website