Jonas Piontek is a talented self-taught photographer, travel enthusiast, student and storm chaser from Grünberg, Hessen who currently based in Lich, Hesse, Germany. Jonas studies Media & Creative Industries Management at accadis Hochschule Bad Homburg. His passion for storm chasing takes him tens of thousands of kilometers through central Europe and across the globe each year to get the perfect shots of nature’s most dangerous creations and diverse landscapes. Piontek’s work has been published in national and international media, reaching from TV-shows to magazines and live-broadcasts in television, including The Weather Channel, BBC, NHK, ZDF, Tagesschau, die Zeit, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung etc.

