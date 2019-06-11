Outstanding storm-chasing shots by Greg Johnson, a multi-talented photographer, star of Tornado Hunters on Netflix, speaker, and weather expert from Canada. Greg has documented hundreds of storms across the United States and Canada. “I spend my time chasing the furious storms of the Canadian and American prairies in search of the perfect photograph or video”, he says. Johnson has more than 108K followers on Instagram.

I combine my business experience and photographic skills with my storm chasing passion to deliver dynamic and dramatic talks that will transform you.

More info: Instagram / Facebook