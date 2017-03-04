Dennis Oswald is a talented photographer, traveler, adventurer and storm chaser currently based in Neuss, Northrhine-Westphalia, Germany. Dennis focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing nature, wheather and travel photography. “If the atmosphere is quiet I enjoy the landscapes of America and Europe, especially mountain and desert scenes,” he says. Oswald uses Nikon D700 and Nikon D800 cameras with Nikkor 16-35mm f/4 and Nikkor 24-120 f/4 lens.

I’ve been asked many times why I make pictures of storms. Through my eyes storms are a unique and beautiful nature phenomenon. They are like gorgeous landscapes in the sky. If you are out in the field and feel the power of the wind, see the clouds growing and hear the thunder, is a great experience. With my pictures I want to transport these feelings and stories which a discover when being on the road.

