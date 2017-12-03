Eric Van Nynatten is a talented photographer and filmmaker currently based in New York City. Eric focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing fashion, beauty and lifestyle photography, and create behind-the-scenes video for fashion shows, world events and art-related projects.

For this series of photos shot on iPhone, I wanted to push the capabilities of the iPhone and see if I could achieve the same results as my full-frame mirrorless, from shooting in ideal sunlit settings to low-light conditions. All images were shot on iPhone 6/8 Plus and edited using VSCO & Snapseed apps for iOS.

