Expressive documentary-style portraits of children from the countryside, streets and suburbs of Dhaka and Bangladesh.

Mou Aysha is a documentary photographer, and artist based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. She focuses mainly on street portraiture and social photography. Mou studied MA in Applied English Linguistics at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). She has over 31.200 followers on Instagram and counting.

I started photography as a passion and now I dedicate myself to capturing the best moments of life as I see and feel them. I seek to discover and photograph the unseen, therefore, I find myself becoming an explorer with a powerful desire to travel. I believe that with empathy, compassion and love, we can change the world for the better as artists. I am a positive person who sees beauty in everything.

