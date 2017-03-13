Nacho Ormaechea is a talented Spanish artist, photographer, graphic designer and art director currently lives and works in Paris, France. Nacho studied illustration and graphic design at Ecole Estienne. He uses digital collages to imagine the stories of the people he comes across on the street. “My education in Fine Arts and Graphic Design allows me to create, by my stagings and my photographs, new and powerful images that meet the expectations of my clients,” Ormaechea explained.

Freelance and proud of it, I use my independence to promote the tailor-made and to go along with any project from A to Z. I love the dialogue and exchange to find out what is the identity of a project and, when I have doubts, I always know whom to ask, I lead a network of creative people who complement my skills: architect, printers, editor, webmaster…

In his latest project “Street Memories” Nacho Ormaechea fills in the silhouettes of people with images that he feels reflect their mental state.

The idea came naturally as the logical consequence of my inclination to observe people as a sort of secret game. I have always liked this idea of transforming a concrete reality into a field of unlimited narration.

