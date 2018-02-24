Narrative and Cinematic Street Photography by Oli Kellett

Oli Kellett is a 34-year-old photographer and art director who was born and raised in Northampton and currently lives and works between London and The Midlands, UK. Oli focuses on advertising, urban and street photography, he divides between personal works and commissioned works. “My work is an ongoing exploration of people within the urban environment”, he says. Kellett captured some spectacular street photos on his latest trip to America. His work explores the everyday, the average and the overlooked – preoccupied with how he can make this beautiful instead of mundane.

More info: instagram / website