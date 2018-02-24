Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Popular LoveLove
Street Photography

Narrative and Cinematic Street Photography by Oli Kellett

Narrative and Cinematic Street Photography by Oli Kellett

Oli Kellett is a 34-year-old photographer and art director who was born and raised in Northampton and currently lives and works between London and The Midlands, UK. Oli focuses on advertising, urban and street photography, he divides between personal works and commissioned works. “My work is an ongoing exploration of people within the urban environment”, he says. Kellett captured some spectacular street photos on his latest trip to America. His work explores the everyday, the average and the overlooked – preoccupied with how he can make this beautiful instead of mundane.

More info: instagram / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
5
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
1
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Street Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds