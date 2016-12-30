LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Delightful Street Photography by Aimee Hernandez

Aimee Hernandez is a talented photographer and account director based in Toronto, Canada. Aimee uses Canon 6D camera, she shoots a lot of urban, landscape, travel and street photography. Having visited San Francisco, Big Sur, Chicago, Barcelona and Paris this past year, her love for photography has continued to grow.

Capturing moments one shot at a time…wherever the world takes me…

She is particularly inclined to long exposure photography because it works the two sides of her brain, and demands both an understanding of the technical aspects of long exposures, and a bit of imagination, to get the shot right.

More info: instagram / facebook / 500px

