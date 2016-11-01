LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Stunning Street Photography by Marja Skotheim Folde

By photogrist stuff
Marja Skotheim Folde is a talented self-taught photographer and architect, who was born in 1978 and grew up in a narrow valley in Central Norway. In 1998 she moved to Spain, where she studied architecture at the university. “When I was 20 I moved from Norway to the Iberian Peninsula, where I spent most of my adulthood living in different parts of Spain; Barcelona, then Malaga, and finally Granada,” Marja says.

“I relocated to Norway a few years ago with my 16-year-old son, León. I now work as an urbanist in the public sector, in a small town in Southern Norway. I am currently working on a master’s thesis on urbanism at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design.”

Marja Skotheim Folde currently based in Granada, Spain, she uses photography to examine the complexity of human beings and modern city.

marja-skotheim-folde2

marja-skotheim-folde3

marja-skotheim-folde4

marja-skotheim-folde5

marja-skotheim-folde6

More info: instagram / facebook

  • Oliver Krumes

    Thanks for sharing work of this very talented photographer! Love her photography. Funny and creative.

  • Christopher Wright

    Not impressed.

