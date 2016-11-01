Stunning Street Photography by Marja Skotheim Folde

Marja Skotheim Folde is a talented self-taught photographer and architect, who was born in 1978 and grew up in a narrow valley in Central Norway. In 1998 she moved to Spain, where she studied architecture at the university. “When I was 20 I moved from Norway to the Iberian Peninsula, where I spent most of my adulthood living in different parts of Spain; Barcelona, then Malaga, and finally Granada,” Marja says.

“I relocated to Norway a few years ago with my 16-year-old son, León. I now work as an urbanist in the public sector, in a small town in Southern Norway. I am currently working on a master’s thesis on urbanism at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design.”

Marja Skotheim Folde currently based in Granada, Spain, she uses photography to examine the complexity of human beings and modern city.

