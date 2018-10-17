Cinematic street portraits by David Sark, a talented photographer, and traveler currently based in Sydney, Australia. David focuses mainly on street photography. He shoots vibrant and cinematic nightscape and street portraits. With a background in visual communication and graphic design, his eye is now drawn to the interesting shapes and forms of illuminated city environments and how the human form moves through and interacts within the space. Sark has over 75,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website