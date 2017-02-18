Dennis Heeringa aka Dutchie is a talented freelance photographer and social media advisor currently based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “Quite a number of years ago I was born in Amsterdam, and as a little boy, four years later me and my parents moved to Purmerend,” he says. “Once the time was right and the opportunity presented itself, I returned to the city that had captured my heart the moment I first experienced it. Amsterdam.” Dennis focuses on portraiture, he shoots a lot of lifestyle and street photography.

Instagram is what introduced me to photography and a social media channel which kept grabbing more of my attention and time in the course of time. After years, with an account of over 85,000 followers, I think I can with certainty say that I’m an Instagram expert and I would love to share my knowledge with you.

