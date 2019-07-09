Gorgeous female portraits by Alexandra Mascia, a talented self-taught photographer, and retoucher based in Sardinia, the Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. Alexandra focuses mainly on portraiture and lifestyle photography. She shoots awesome beauty, fashion, and street style portraits.

Since when I started taking pictures, my instinct and this love for colors and lights pushed me to set most of my portraits outdoor, and allowed me to make a strong link between my love for photography and love for my region.

