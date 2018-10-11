Gorgeous female portraits by Amanda Walker, a talented 20-year-old self-taught photographer based in the eastern San Francisco Bay Area, California. Amanda focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. She shoots vibrant street portraits, beauty, and lifestyle photography.

I’m a young fashion/portrait photographer born and raised in California; I live in the eastern San Francisco Bay Area, though I frequently visit Los Angeles for shoots. I bought my first camera used in 2011 from a good friend and mentor of mine but it wasn’t until 2012 that I really began to use my camera – and since then, I haven’t been able to put it down!

