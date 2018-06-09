Stunning moody portraits by Calvin Chiu (previously featured), multi-talented photographer, retoucher, youtuber, artist and engineer from New York who currently based in New Jersey. Calvin focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, street fashion, lifestyle and moody portrait photography. “When I’m not shooting, editing, or watching tutorials, I enjoy working out, eating awesome food, and wishing that I had a dog”, he says. Chiu uses Sony a7R II camera with Sony FE 50mm and Sony FE 85mm lens.



More info: instagram / website