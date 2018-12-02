Gorgeous female portraits by Hananiah Aldrich, a talented photographer, and retoucher born and raised in Kansas City, MO with a Degree in Commercial Photography from Northwest College. Hananiah focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. “My dad put a camera in my hand at the age of 5, and I haven’t put it down since”, she says. Aldrich has over 10,200 followers on Instagram.

Photography has become my life, passion, and creative outlet. I try to make everyday an adventure with my camera whether it’s traveling the world or downtown KC.

