Marvelous female portraits by Marija Zdravkovic, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, educator, and gym freak based in Belgrade, Serbia. Marija focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. She shoots a lot of beauty, street style, fitness, and lifestyle photography. Zdravkovic has over 59.200 followers on Instagram and counting.

A little over a year ago, I decided that I would only continue to do what I really love and what makes me a complete person. I changed my college, habits and the whole way of thinking. I turned my long-time hobby into a full time job that I enjoy every day.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website