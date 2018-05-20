Stunning USA Street Photography by Zack Lewkowicz
Beautiful urban street photos by Zack Lewkowicz, talented photographer and retoucher who was born and raised in Buffalo, New York and currently lives and works in Washington D.C. Zack focuses on traveling and landscaping. “I like to take pictures of landscapes, cityscapes, and anything interesting that catches my eye”, he says. Lewkowicz uses Sony A7iii and Canon EOS 70D cameras with Canon 18-135 STM, Canon 10-18 STM, Canon 50mm F/1.8 and Canon 55-250mm lens.
Photography is my creative outlet and it’s what drives me to get outside and explore the world around me. I look forward to hunting down the perfect sunset after leaving my 9-5 job each weekday and I try to fill my weekends finding the best locations the D.C. area has to offer.
More info: instagram / website