Stunning Travel Street Photography by Zerletti Marcello
Creative travel landscapes by Zerletti Marcello, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in Berlin, Germany. Zerletti focuses on traveling, he shoots creative urban, architecture, landscape and drone photography. Marcello uses Nikon D610 and Nikon D5000 cameras with Nikkor 16-35mm 4.0. Nikkor 50mm 1.4, Nikkor 85mm 1.8 and Sigma 70-200mm 2.8 lens. He has over 50.500 followers on Instagram.
More info: instagram / facebook / website