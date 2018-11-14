Striking street photos by Alex Cockwill, a talented young photographer, student, and aspiring engineer from Coventry who currently based in London, England. Alex focuses mainly on street photography. He shoots a lot of architecture, interior, portrait, and urban photography. Cockwill has almost 10,000 followers on Instagram.

Before beginning photography, my creative output was predominantly focused on generating new engineering related products and ideas. Having picked up my first camera 2 years ago, I began to hone my style photographing the cityscape of London, where I have become to be known for incorporating dynamic tones, motion and geometry with my work featured widely across social media and a soon to be internationally published book.

