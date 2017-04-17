Stunning Adventure Photography by Kendall Martin
Kendall Martin is a talented photographer, filmmaker, social influencer and traveler from the Pacific Northwest who currently based in Indonesia. Kendall worked for GoPro creating content for their lifestyle entertainment division as content creator and now works as a freelance photographer. He focuses on adventure, travel and lifestyle photography. Sharing those moments and stories with almost 20k followers on instagram is what drives him to be creative and explore every day.
More info: instagram / youtube / website