Patrick Curtet is an professional photographer and filmmaker from Bourg-en-Bresse, who currently lives and works between Los Angeles, CA and Paris, France. Patrick has been shooting professionally for over 20 years and after concentrating on sports and reportage photography, where he traveled to more than 60 differents countries, he shifted his attention to automotive work. His clients include: Lexus, Toyota, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Audi, Cadillac, Citroën, Crémieux, Honda and many others.

