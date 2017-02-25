Chloe Aftel is a talented 37-year-old photographer and filmmaker currently lives and works in Los Angeles. Chloe received his MFA in Film Production from the University of Southern California. Aftel focuses on still and motion storytelling, she shoots a lof of lifestly, portrait and fashion photography. Chloe’s work has been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, New York Magazine, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company and Rolling Stone Magazine among other publications. She sees each photograph as a one-frame movie still, and each person as someone with a story to tell.

More info: instagram / facebook / website