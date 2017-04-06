Remi Salva is a talented freelance photographer who was born and raised in Toulouse, France and currently lives and works in Sydney, Australia. Remi received his Bachelor’s degree at Toulouse Business School and Master’s degree in Photography from Speos Institute, London. Salva uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III and Canon EOS 5D Mark II cameras, he shoots a lot of nature, cityscape, interior, landscape and travel photography. He has lived and travelled to many places in pursuit of hidden visual treasures.

I’m fascinated by the natural landscape as well as the structures human being’s built upon it. From skyscrapers to mountains, countrysides to vast oceans, I am interested in the angles and organic shapes that come from these scenic views and the beauty that others might not see at first glimpse.

