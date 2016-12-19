129 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Tobias Hägg aka airpixelsmedia is a talented photographer, visual creator and filmmaker, who was born in Eskilstuna and currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. Tobias focuses on travel, adventure and aerial photography. ” I am passionate about adventures and to explore new places from a unique perspective,” he says. He is a Official ambassador for the outdoor brand Fjällräven.

I strive for perfection in all my work even though i know perfection isn’t something i can achieve. I strive for a unique perspective of life and i am on a constant chase for improvement.

Tobias Hägg uses Sony Alpha a7R camera and drones, he captures fabulous landscapes and aerial shots.

My work is often inspired by nature and the beautiful things we usually take for granted. Behind every shot there is an idea of what i would like to accomplish and i hope you will find my work interesting.

Black Beach (unedited version) #icelandair A video posted by Tobias (@airpixels) on Oct 9, 2016 at 12:41pm PDT

