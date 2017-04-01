Jerry Khiev a.k.a. stel72 is an independent freelance graphic designer serving clients around the world, who currently based in San Diego, California. His clientele includes businesses and organizations with both minimal and massive budget for brand development, mainly focusing on rebranding, corporate identities and website development. He’s inspired by each design project he has completed since going into business for himself (since 2011).

Jerry Khiev also works with @way2ill_ and @portraitpage, both a photography community on Instagram that features gifted photographers from around the world ranging in street photography, portrait and mix media.

More info: instagram / website