Joel Matuszczak is a talented graphic designer and amateur photographer currently based in Gunnison, Colorado, USA. Joel received his Associate of Arts (A.A.) in Graphic Design from Northeastern Junior College in 2008. Matuszczak loves to shoot from editorial to landscapes to weddings, he uses Canon 60D camera, with all Canon lens; 18-135 IS STM lens, 10-18mm IS STM lens and 50 IS STM lens.

More info: instagram / facebook / website