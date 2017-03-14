Stunning Instagrams by Vivien Liu
Vivien Liu (previously featured) is a talented Hong Kong-based self-taught photographer and architect, who discovered a passion in photographing the urban density and architecture four years ago. Since then, her style has broadened to include portraiture, natural landscapes and product photography. Vivien’s instagram is filled with pictures of Hong Kong’s rooftops, interior design, travel and urban shots. She has over 197,000 instagram followers.
More info: instagram