Brandon Lindley aka Dramatic Visuals is a talented young self-taught photographer, visual artist and student from Fontana, California. Brandon shoots from a variety of things from architecture and landscapes, all the way to portraits and weddings.”Whenever I am editing my shots I love to create a dramatic look,” he says.

I also try and capture photo stories and moments through life and turn them into a piece of art that can tell a dramatic story.

Brandon Lindley uses shoots with a Nikon D3300 and of course, like every other photographer, he uses Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop to edit his work.

More info: instagram / facebook / website