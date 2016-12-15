Stunning Urban Instagrams by Brandon Lindley
Brandon Lindley aka Dramatic Visuals is a talented young self-taught photographer, visual artist and student from Fontana, California. Brandon shoots from a variety of things from architecture and landscapes, all the way to portraits and weddings.”Whenever I am editing my shots I love to create a dramatic look,” he says.
I also try and capture photo stories and moments through life and turn them into a piece of art that can tell a dramatic story.
Brandon Lindley uses shoots with a Nikon D3300 and of course, like every other photographer, he uses Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop to edit his work.
More info: instagram / facebook / website