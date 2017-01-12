Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Jutiar Salman is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler currently lives and works in London, UK. He shoots a lot of urban, architecture, travel and portrait photography. Jutiar is a Nikon user, and at present he shoots with a Nikon D800e.

I started my photographic journey in 2007, and have not looked back! I enjoy shooting Cityscapes, Architecture, Macro and Night Photography but most of all I love photographing people and all that makes them unique and special.

“Photography is a passion – an escape to a world where imagination and reality intertwine to form something unique and lasting,” he says.

More info: instagram / facebook / website